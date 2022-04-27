HALLSVILLE 14, S. SPRINGS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Logan Jones and Sawyer Dunagan drove in two runs apiece, and the Hallsville Bobcats scored four runs in three different innings on the way to a 14-1 win over Sulphur Springs.
Matt Houston and Ethan Miller tripled and Ashton Garza doubled for Hallsville. Houston, Dunagan, Miller, Garza and Connor White all had two hits, and Houston, Miller, Blake Cox and Joseph Torrans had RBI for the Bobcats. Carson Blakeley struck out four, walked one and allowed no runs on three hits in four innings. Brody Slaten struck out three in his one inning of action on the hill.
TATUM 6, WASKOM 3: WASKOM — Aidan Anthony struck out nine with one walk and one earned run allowed in a complete-game two-hitter, and the Tatum Eagles notched a 6-3 win over Waskom.
At the dish, Camron Redwine drove in two runs for Tatum. Landen Tovar and Anthony had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Mason Whiddon and Cayden Tatum drove in runs. Anthony, Tatum and Levi Lister all doubled for the Eagles.
E. FIELDS 12, JEFFERSON 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Blake Merritt earned the pitching win and also collected three hits and three RBI for Elysian Fields as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 12-1 win over Jefferson.
Merritt struck out four, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings.
David Hutson tripled and drove in a run for EF. Jase Greenslate, Brody Parker and Lawson Swank all doubled. Greenslate had two hits and two RBI, Kip Lewis two hits and Swank and Parker two RBI apiece.
Ryan Yeater homered and Bryce Clark doubled in the loss for Jefferson.
TROUP 6, HARLETON 5: HARLETON — Troup built a 6-2 lead with a three-run fourth, and held on for a 6-5 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Tuesday.
Blake Weaver had three hits and Carson Brown drove in two runs in the loss for Harleton. Taber Childs struck out 10, walked one and gave up three earned runs in seven innings to shoulder the pitching loss.