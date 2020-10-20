The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its preseason rankings for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, and East Texas was well represented.
The Martin’s Mill boys are the lone East Texas team to earn a No. 1 overall ranking, sitting atop the Class 2A rankings.
The Mount Pleasant boys are ranked No. 15 in Class 5A.
Chapel Hill (22) and Paris (25) landed in the Class 4A boys Top 25.
In Class 3A boys, Tatum is No. 6. Atlanta, led by five-star recruit Daimion Collins, is ranked No. 8. Other East Texas programs ranked in Class 3A are Malakoff 9, Crockett 14, Mineola 15 and Arp 19.
Joining Martin’s Mill in Class 2A are Grapeland 4, Tenaha 8, Rivercrest 9, Gary 10, Garrison 12, Clarksville 14, LaPoynor 21 and Timpson 23.
In Class 1A, Laneville is No. 6, and Neches is No. 10.
On the girls’ side, Brownsboro is No. 19 in Class 4A, and Texarkana Pleasant Grove is No. 24.
In the Class 3A girls rankings are Winnsboro 3, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 5 and Edgewood 16.
Martin’s Mill, which had its winning streak snapped at 116 last season, is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the preseason.
Other East Texas teams ranked in Class 2A are Grapeland 8, Douglass 11, LaPoynor 14, Woden 17, and Shelbyville 22.
In Class 1A girls, Chireno is No. 3.
Girls basketball teams will begin practice on Wednesday. The boys will begin practice on Oct. 28. The season opener for girls is Nov. 6, while boys will tip off on Nov. 13.