LONGVIEW -- Treston Dowell knows the road to San Antonio, and his Jefferson Bulldogs took the first step in the journey at Pine Tree’s Pirate Center with a convincing 54-33 Class 3A bi-district win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Tuesday.
Jefferson, co-champions and top seed out of District 15-3A, led from the opening tap and notched its 29th win of the year. The senior tandem of Kylan Thomas (17) and Chrishon Hicks (16) combined for 33 to equal White Oak’s entire output in the contest.
The Bulldogs used a tenacious defensive press and made life miserable for the young Roughnecks. White Oak, which turned the ball over 28 times, never could find its rhythm and went to the half down 21.
After Hicks scored on a putback to start the game, Jakardan Davidson and Thomas parlayed back-to-back steals into points and a quick 6-0 lead. Jefferson never looked back from that point forward.
The Bulldogs (29-6) await the winner of Mount Vernon-DeKalb in second round area play at a site and time to be determined. The Roughnecks, fourth place reps from District 16-3A, close out their 2019-2020 campaign at 13-18.
Jefferson closed the first quarter scoring seven of the final nine as Hicks flushed a perfectly-time alley-opp from Thomas at 1:35 and managed a putback on the next trip down court.
White Oak showed signs of life as sophomore Landon Anderson sank consecutive 3s to start the second period. Anderson, who was the lone Roughneck in double figures with 10, scored on a nice baseline drive at 4:09 to cut the deficit to 20-14.
The Roughnecks failed to record another point the remainder of the quarter as Jefferson went on a 15-0 run with back-to-back bombs from Davidson and Thomas. Dee Black got in the books with a three-point play the hard way on a layup and subsequent free throw.
Jefferson opened the third misfiring on its first seven field goal efforts. White Oak, however, was not much better at one of 10 for the period. Gunner Solis sank a money ball 15 seconds into the frame and that would be all she wrote the rest of the way.