MARSHALL
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Bobby Carson
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)
2018-19 record: 18-13
Top returning players: Savion Williams (12 points, 7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) … Lyrik Rawls … Kevin Pinson … Jaedon Knox
Newcomers to watch: Chris Leonard … Niderrick Lewis … Fred Woolen
You can count on: “We have depth and will play had.” — Carson
Did you know: Carson has 748 career coaching wins … Rawls and Pinson both moved to Marshall from Jefferson
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Rusty Walker
Coach’s record: 326-282
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)
2018-19 record: 17-18
Top returning players: Benjamin Samples (10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists) … Jai Locario (2.0 assists) … Ryan Pondant (1.5 rebounds) … Danny Marr (1.3 points)
Newcomers to watch: Taven Jackel … Joseph Melendez … Trenton Smith … Tanner Benson … Taylor Sheffield … David Ruff … Zachar Florence
You can count on: “The Bobcats return four players from a group that just missed the playoffs in 2018-19. They will need strong contributions and ledership from all four, as well as help from several players making the move up from JV.” — Walker
Needs work: “The Bobcats will need to accept roles and rebound effectively.” — Walker
Did you know: Walker has a 94-94 record at Hallsville
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Oliver Deal
District: 15-3A (Tatum, New Diana, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City)
Top returning players: Tyrese Hardeman … Landon Swank … Campbell White
Newcomers to watch: Ryan Wilkerson … Logan Presley … Fred Hardeman
You can count on: “The Yellowjackets will give max effort for 32 minutes, every game, every night.” — Deal
Needs work: “Chemistry with the new coach.” – Deal
HARLETON
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Greg Raymond
District: 16-2A (Beckville, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)
Newcomers to watch: Taber Childs … Cole Ring
You can count on: “We will be disciplined and coachable.” — Raymond
Needs work: “Fundamentals and a new system.” — Raymond
JACK STALLARD