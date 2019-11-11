SAN ANTONIO — The East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team put forth a valiant effort before falling to No. 8 George Fox University, 77-69, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, ETBU drops to 0-2 on the season.
Kendrick Clark led a balanced effort across the board, tallying 23 points on five-made three pointers. Kim Childress added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Hanna Hudson and Amanda Wilson each added 10 points. Hailey Hartney led GFU with 24 points.
As a team, ETBU outshot the Bruins, connecting on 25-of-53 total shots (47.2%) and 38 percent shooting (9-of-24) from beyond the arc. The Tigers dominated the boards, 42-25, while also managing 17 assists in the game.
Clark opened the first quarter having her hands in ETBU’s first eight points, making a pass to Childress for a three pointer, giving the team an early 8-3 advantage. Wilson and Clark would score the next four points to increase the lead to 12-5 at the 6:20 mark of the quarter. Anna Moss put the finishing touches on a tremendous start, scoring on a turnaround jumper in the paint to give the Tigers the 21-10 lead.
Hudson opened the first 16 seconds of the second quarter with a three pointer, to increase the lead to 13 (24-11). Hudson and Clark connected on two more shots from deep, giving ETBU the largest lead of the contest, at 30-14 at the 7:56 mark of the second period. In spite of a late surge by GFU in the final three minutes, ETBU went into the locker room with a nine point lead, at 39-30.
The Bruins scored the first four points to narrow the deficit to five (39-34) at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter. Wilson broke the scoring seal on a layup to push the lead back to seven (41-34) a minute later. Moss and Mallory Stephens would score the remaining points of the quarter, as both teams headed into the fourth quarter, trailing GFU 47-45.
A free throw by Childress cut the small deficit to one (47-46) in the first minute of the fourth quarter. A layup by Emily Spencer and a three pointer by Hartney gave the Bruins a six point lead (52-46) over the next 30 seconds. Clark responded with back-to-back three pointers, squaring the game at 52-52 at the 7:16 mark of the period. Both teams would go back and forth to end the quarter, leaving the score at a stalemate, 61-61, leading to the overtime session. The Tigers were outscored 16-8 in the extra session, resulting in the 77-69 setback to end the Trinity Classic.
ETBU will open up at home on Friday when they host the ETBU Invitational. The Tigers will battle Sul Ross State University at Ornelas Gymnasium at 7:00 p.m.