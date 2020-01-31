ETBU Sports Information
LONGVIEW — Taking command of the game with a strong defensive effort after the first quarter, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team won their eighth game in a row, holding off LeTourneau University, 67-53, on Thursday.
At 14-4 overall, ETBU is now 8-1 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
For the third straight game, ETBU had a double-double performance from Kim Childress, who recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kendrick Clark also had 15 points while Amanda Wilson led the team with 16 points. Keauna Whitfield led all scorers with 18 for LETU while Micayla Mikulski had 11 points.
After five straight LETU points (9:48-8:34) to start the game, ETBU answered with eight of the next 10 points as Wilson (7:43, 4:42) tallied half of them in the stretch. Once Childress made it, 12-9 (3:33), the Yellow Jackets stormed back with seven straight points (3:08-1:33) to lead 16-12. ETBU’s Mollie Daniel (0:58) and Clark (0:31) evened the score through one quarter at 16.
Both teams kept it tied with two baskets apiece to begin the second quarter. Then, ETBU took control with 11 straight points (6:19-2:25) as Childress (6:19) and Mallory Stephens (5:16) started the run while Wilson (4:08-2:25) scored six straight as ETBU led, 31-20. LETU free throws (1:32) would be answered by a three from Hanna Hudson (1:24) and two more points from Wilson (1:01). ETBU would hold LETU to just one field goal the entire quarter as they took a 36-24 lead into halftime.
The Yellow Jackets connected on their first basket of the second half to trail 36-26. ETBU followed with a 9-2 run (8:53-5:33) to open up a 45-28 lead as Clark would score seven points to get into double-figures. Answering the challenge, LETU got to within single digits at 47-39 (0:32). However, Clark got her 10th point of the quarter by hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Tigers led 50-39 through three quarters.
LETU knocked down a three-pointer to trail 50-42 to begin the final quarter. But a couple of golden chances for them to get closer would not be met as ETBU broke the game open with 11 straight points (6:59-3:57) including five unanswered from Mallory Stephens to lead, 61-44. LETU managed to get as close as 63-51 with 49 seconds to go. Yet, the outcome was already decided as ETBU would record their eight straight win.
These two teams will flip venues today as they meet at 1 p.m. at Ornelas Gymnasium.