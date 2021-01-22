ETBU Sports Information
ALPINE — Clutch shooting down the stretch by the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team was the difference in the fourth quarter as they pulled away with a 68-57 win over the Sul Ross State University Lobos.
The win marks 13th straight for ETBU as it improved to 5-0 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
Leading the way in scoring was Mallory Stephens pouring in 17 points while Kaia Williams recorded 10 points. Mollie Dittmar was one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds. SRSU was led by 19 points from Vania Hampton.
ETBU was outshot by the Lobos in field goal percentage (34.6%-31.9%) and three-point percentage (38.1%-35.0%) but did convert 81.0% from the free-throw line. They also out rebounded the Lobos, 53-35.
Mallory Stephens and Taylor Singleton combined for all 10 first quarter points. It was a 7-3 run after Singleton scored five straight (8:21-6:54). ETBU then took a 10-5 lead following a three-point play from Stephens (2:23). Yet, the Lobos would finish with five straight points to even the game at 10 through one quarter.
SRSU’s momentum continued as they would knock down five points (10:00-6:48) to start the second quarter for the five-point lead, 15-10. Kenidi White (4:45) answered with a three-pointer only to have SRSU move their lead to four, 17-13 (3:13), while holding ETBU to just 7% shooting.
All that would change as ETBU would score the next 13 straight points (2:56-0:12) to end the half. Hannah Hudson connected on two three’s (1:18, 0:18) while Stephens had another three-point play (0:39). The Tigers would grab a 26-18 lead at the break.
Mallory Stephens started ETBU’s third quarter with four straight points (9:37-8:14) while Haley Fieseler (7:29) made a bucket to lead 32-18. ETBU maintained the double-digit lead all throughout the quarter as Stephens converted another three (2:00). ETBU would lead 43-32 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter would be lights out as each side scored 25 points. ETBU would lead by as many as 13 points (45-32) early in the quarter. The Lobos turned the tides and create a 19-6 run (9:11-5:18) to pull within four, 51-47. ETBU would then get a major spark from Williams as she scored 10 points, which included a three-point play (3:25) and two clutch trey’s (2:43-2:11), to answer any Lobo shots.
That gave the momentum back to ETBU for good as Dittmar (1:19) and the Stephens sisters of Mallory (0:28) and Grace (0:19) iced the win for ETBU down the stretch.
ETBU travels to Brownwood for a 1 p.m. tip-off today against Howard Payne University.