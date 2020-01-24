ETBU Sports Information
PINEVILLE, La. — With a clutch layup from Robby Dooley in the final seconds, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team survived a last-second scare from the Louisiana College Wildcats, holding on to an 84-81 victory.
The win keeps ETBU undefeated in American Southwest Conference East Division play at 7-0. Winning their last seven games, ETBU is now 14-2 overall.
Haynes tied a career-high with 25 points to lead the way while Dooley recorded 19 points. Landin Brown (six assists) finished with 12 points while Jarrell Taylor came off the bench to record 10 points. LC was led by Kaeron Baker, who recorded 26 points.
While ETBU struggled from three-point range making 27.3%, they made up for it with 53.7% from the field. They were also able to knock down 20-of-22 from the free-throw line.
Trading points early on, ETBU would tally nine straight points (17:34-15:23) to grab a 14-5 lead with Gray scoring half of the field goals. ETBU would then extend their lead to double-digits as they got six points from Taylor to lead, 22-11.
Trailing 24-14, the Wildcats stormed back on a 16-7 run (8:52-3:26) to retake the lead at 31-30. LC kept the lead before Westin Riddick knotted the score at 35. ETBU settled for free throws from Brown and Dooley to make the first half tied at 38.
The Tigers started the second half on an 11-4 run (20:00-17:41) to lead 49-42 as Dooley scored six points in the stretch. LC respnded by scoring 10 of the next 12 points to lead 52-51 before a three-point play by Brown gave ETBU the lead again.
LC then ran off 12 of the next 13 points to lead 64-55 near the halfway point. Slowly, but surely, ETBU would get back into the game before Jayden Williams (4:42) would sink two free throws for a 70-69 lead. After a Wildcats’ three, Haynes knotted the score at 72. Each team would trade baskets with LC taking a three-point lead with 1:30 left. After Haynes tied it again with a three-point play, the Tigers made a defensive stop and gave the ball to Dooley, who scored the go-ahead bucket with 32 seconds left to lead by two, 80-78.
Nathan Fontenot then made a hustle play to recover a loose ball with seconds to play. ETBU followed with made free throws from Haynes and Brown to secure the rival win over LC.
ETBU will head to Jackson, Mississippi, to take on Belhaven University at 3 p.m. today.