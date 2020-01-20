In a battle of American Southwest Conference division leaders, the ETBU men’s basketball team recorded its second straight century mark win this week with a 102-85 victory over the Sul Ross State University.
ETBU has won its last six games and is 6-0 in the American Southwest Conference East Division and 13-2 overall.
Six Tigers recorded double-figures in scoring as Robby Dooley (five assists) led with 19 points. Christopher Haynes recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Colton Collins finished with 17 points as well. Jordan Gray (13 points), Nathan Fontenot (12 points), and Jarrell Taylor (10 points) rounded out ETBU’s double-digit scorers. BJ Hollis for the Lobos, finished with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds while Logan Dixon had 16 points.
ETBU finished shooting 58.5 percent from the field, which included 46.7 percent from three-point range. ETBU’s bench scored 39 points to SRSU’s 28 while the Tigers benefited from 14 points off turnovers and had 44 points in the paint. Contributing with 21 assists, ETBU also finished with four block shots and five steals on the game.
ETBU started off with a 10-2 run (19:29-16:37) as Riddick hit a pair of threes (19:29, 16:57). At 13-5, the Lobos would go on a 20-5 run (15:56-11:15) to lead 25-18. Coming off the bench, Collins ignited a 12-2 surge (11:15-7:51) with seven points while Nathan Fontenot gave ETBU a 30-27 lead.
The Lobos regained command as they managed to lead, 39-34, only for the Tigers to answer with seven unanswered points (3:40-2:16) to lead, 41-39. Tied at 44, ETBU would get a layup from Haynes for a 46-44 lead at the break.
ETBU kept its lead all throughout the second half as Gray started off with a three (19:42). The Lobos would maintain a close distance with the Tigers trailing by four points until it was 58-55 (14:42). Then, ETBU slowly increased the lead to double-digits for the first time with 11 of the next 14 points (13:21-10:04) to hold on to a 69-58 edge.
Fontenot (9:38), Collins (8:37), and Dooley (7:11) answered SRSU baskets with three-pointers of their own. SRSU got the game as close as 93-85 with 1:37 left before the Tigers secured the victory with nine straight points for the 102-85 victory.
ETBU will be on the road Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Louisiana College in Pineville, La.