WOMEN
Using defense as their arsenal, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team grounded McMurry University to just 10 made field goals holding them to 18.5% shooting in their home-opening 67-33 win.
In their first American Southwest Conference game, ETBU continued its historic start by extending their record to 9-0 overall and 1-0 in the ASC.
Haley Fieseler was the only player in double-figures pouring in 13 points. Kaia Williams and Hanna Hudson each tallied seven points while Bridget Upton finished with six points. Taylor Singleton posted eight rebounds while Kenidi White added seven rebounds and five points.
For McMurry, Destiny Matthews and Claire Headings finished with eight points each.
ETBU will face-off against Hardin-Simmons at 1 p.m. today back at Ornelas Gymnasium. The men will follow at 3 p.m.
MEN
Needing clutch free throws to seal the victory, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought, 77-72, win over the McMurry University Warhawks.
ETBU begins American Southwest Conference play in the win column at 1-0 moving to 6-3 overall.
Four players achieve double-digits in scoring for ETBU as Aaron Gregg led the way with a season-high 22 points. Charlie Cochran poured in 17 points while Kevin Charles dished in 13 points. Logan Blow came off the bench to score 11 points in the win. For McM, DJ Worrell was the leading scorer with 21 points while Michael Imariagbe and Jordan Sherman had 17 and 12 points respectively.
Aside from free throws (77.8%-60.0%), the Tigers were outshot on both the field (42.2%-37.3%) and three-point range (28.6%-22.7%). The War Hawks managed 40 of their points in the paint and scored 24 points off turnovers while also out rebounding ETBU, 43-41. ETBU would finished with an 18-13 edge in second chance points and a 14-13 margin in fast break points.