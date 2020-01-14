ETBU Sports Information
After helping the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team to a 2-0 week and upsetting No. 25 the University of Texas Dallas, senior Kim Childress was selected as the American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week.
This is the third time she has received the award in her career as she averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for the week.
Leading ETBU to a 58-54 win over No. 25 University of Texas Dallas, Childress posted 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists, while blocking one shot. She shot 45% from the floor and 42% from the three-point line.
Posting key baskets throughout the game, she had a buzzer beater three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to put ETBU’s lead at five, 16-11.
She also hit two three-pointers in the second quarter to keep ETBU ahead by double-digits.
Two days later, she played only 18 minutes scoring eight points with six rebounds and three assists in ETBU’s 62-41 victory over the University of the Ozarks.
Childress last won the ASC East Player of the Week award on Dec. 2, 2019, and also was tabbed the recipient on Dec. 18, 2017.
ETBU is currently 9-4 overall and 3-1 in ASC East play with two home games this week hosting Howard Payne University at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Sul Ross State University at 1 p.m. on Saturday.