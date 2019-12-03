ETBU Sports Information
ETBU’s Kim Childress earned the first American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week award for the women’s basketball program this season.
This is her second career award for player of the week.
In ETBU’s 85-39 win over Hendrix College, Childress tallied a game-high 21 points on nine-of-14 shooting recording eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of play. She scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half with nine in the first quarter and eight in the second quarter while shooting 70% in the half. In addition, Childress would have three assists and three steals.
ETBU is currently at 3-3 and will travel to Millsaps College on Dec. 10 for a 1 p.m. contest in Jackson, Mississippi.