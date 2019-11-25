ETBU Sports Information
After playing a major role in the two victories for East Texas Baptist University’s men’s basketball team in Georgia, senior Robby Dooley has been named the American Southwest Conference East co-Player of the Week.
This marks the third time in his career that he has earned this honor.
Leading ETBU to two wins over LaGrange College and Huntingdon College, Dooley averaged 24.0 points per game on made 82.6% of his shots from the field while collecting six steals, two assists, and 12 rebounds.
Against LaGrange, Dooley finished with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-13 (92.3%) shooting from the field and seven-of-eight from the free throw line.
Dooley would also record six rebounds, four steals, and a blocked shot in the 113-99 victory over the Panthers.
Dooley scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half to help the Tigers come from behind to capture the victory.
The next day, he finished with 16 points making 70% of his field goals while grabbing six rebounds and stealing the ball twice. This would contribute to a 92-77 Huntingdon.
This is ETBU’s first weekly honor for the season and the first for Dooley since he last won the award in February of 2018.
The Tigers took a 3-1 record into Tuesday’s home game against Hendrix College.