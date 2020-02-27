ETBU Sports Information
ALPINE — The East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team held onto a first-round win in the American Southwest Conference championship tournament over Concordia–Texas, 80-76.
ETBU is now 20-6 on the year, the third 20-win season in the last six years for ETBU.
Christopher Haynes led ETBU with 21 points and eight rebounds shooting 77% from the floor. Westin Riddick added 15 points making five three-pointers while Robby Dooley added 14 points and Landin Brown 11 points. Philip Meikle had 24 points for CTX.
Jumping to a 5-0 lead to start the game on a jumper from Dooley and a three-pointer from Riddick, ETBU never lost the lead in the first half. CTX tied the game three different times in two minute time span (17:09-15:28) only to see ETBU go on a13-0 run for a 22-9 lead. That run was over four minutes (15:28-11:29) with scoring from Fontenot, Jayden Williams, Jaden Conner, and Brown.
ETBU kept its lead at double digits until under the nine minute mark when CTX started to make a run. The Tornadoes cut the lead to six, three times, before pulling within five at the half, 51-46. ETBU’s leads came on making 60% from the three-point line and 55.2% from the floor.
ETBU pushed their lead back to 10 points, 56-46, to start the second half on Riddick’s fourth three-pointer of the game. Up 10, 58-48, after a Fontenot jumper, CTX went on a 8-0 run over two minutes to come within two, 58-56, with 15:35 left to play.
ETBU did move the lead back to five points on another Riddick three-pointer, 61-56, at the 15:18 mark. CTX came within two, 62-60, with 12:08 left to play and that is as close as they would come to trying to get the lead. ETBU followed with a 7-0 run, 69-60, as Dooley had all nine points for the nine-point lead. By the 3:41 mark, CTX was within five, again, 75-70, but Haynes converted an and-1 play to make it an eight-point lead, 78-70.
Just as ETBU started to pull away, CTX went on a 6-0 run to come within two, 78-76, with 15 seconds left in the game. CTX had a chance to tie it up but turned the ball over with three seconds left.
Brown was fouled and made two free throws to make the final, 80-76.
ETBU will now play at 5 p.m. today in the semifinal against the winner of the Texas Dallas/Hardin-Simmons game.
WOMEN
RICHARDSON — Pulling away in the second half in the American Southwest Conference championship tournament, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team dominated Howard Payne University, 75-48.
This marks ETBU’s third straight 20-win season following the victory and the third year in a row they will compete in the ASC Tournament semifinals.
Paige Royal led all scorers with 19 points off the bench while Amanda Wilson (17 points), Kim Childress (16points) and Kendrick Clark (11 points) all scored in double-figures. Hanna Hudson led ETBU with four assists while Clark and Taylor Singleton stole the ball three times. HPU was led by Lily Janek and Anastasia Willis, who tallied 12 and 11 points respectively.
ETBU took control of the first quarter outscoring HPU, 20-9 (10:00-3:03). Starting with an 11-3 run, ETBU would get six points from Wilson (8:57, 7:41, 7:11). The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 14-9 (1:51), but ETBU would string together a run with six straight points on Mollie Daniel free throws (1:31) while Wilson (0:47) and Childress (0:30) each tallied points in the final minute.
Four points from both teams to start the second quarter made it 24-13 in ETBU’s favor (7:43). Not to be bothered, the Yellow Jackets would put together a 7-3 run (7:32-5:40) to cut the lead to seven, 27-20.
Heading to the bench for support, ETBU called on Royal, who would then deliver 11 points including three three-pointers (4:14, 2:45, 1:39) as she would put ETBU back up by 12, 39-27. A layup for her to end the quarter gave ETBU a 41-27 lead at the break.
Clark began the third quarter with five unanswered points (9:32-8:55) while Childress (8:16) converted a three to see ETBU up 49-27. ETBU would get their lead to as much as 52-33 on a Tatyana Lacey free throw. A HPU run of five straight points (2:19-0:46) cut the lead to 52-38.
ETBU got a Childress layup (0:17) to end the quarter leading 54-39.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers built a twenty-point lead at 59-39 following another three by Clark (8:33). Wilson would then complete her day with five straight points (8:00-7:19) while Royal converted six straight points (3:08-2:16) and Missie Kilo made a three (1:20) as ETBU led by as much as 74-45 before going on to win 75-48.
ETBU will take on the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Belhaven University at 5 p.m. today.