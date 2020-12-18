WOMEN
ABILENE — Despite a slow start in the first quarter, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team took command of the game and ran to a 76-59 win over McMurry University.
For the first time in three seasons, ETBU opens their campaign at 7-0.
A well-rounded game in scoring, ETBU had only two players score double-figures with Hanna Hudson leading with 11 points while Mollie Dittmar added 10 points. Mallory Stephens (nine points) and Grace Stephens (seven points) combined for 16 points while Kaia Williams added eight points. Taylor Singleton produced six points, six rebounds, and three assists. McM was led by 16 points from Destiny Matthews. Taya Bridges scored 15 points while Trinity Meador added 12 points.
ETBU managed to outshoot the War Hawks in field goal percentage (45.0%-31.4%) although McM won both three-point shooting (25.0%-22.7%) and free throw categories (85.7%-77.3%). Outrebounding McM 47-35, the Tigers were successful in the paint with 44 of the 66 total points in the area. ETBU’s bench outscored the War Hawks 42-8.
Although Hudson began things with a two-point shot, it was McM that had the upper hand early on as they would create a 10-6 cushion in spite of four points from Singleton (7:56, 7:18). Needing a boost, ETBU turned to their bench as they delivered a 16-0 run (5:55-0:49). The Stephens sisters of Mallory (2:59, 2:28) and Grace (5:55, 3:42) combined for nine points while Dittmar added four points (5:27-4:54). McM ended the run with a three to trailing 22-13 finishing off the quarter.
Bridget Upton keyed ETBU’s second quarter with two buckets (9:15-8:57) to lead 26-15. Five straight McM points brought the score to 26-20 (7:14) only to have ETBU respond with an 8-2 run (6:59) with Williams (6:11, 5:29) scoring five of those points. ETBU led 34-22 by that point before McM tallied six of the final eight points, which put ETBU up 36-28 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Tigers take control scoring 22 points while holding McM to just eight. McM would cut ETBU’s lead to 38-34 (7:53) only after Upton had scored the lone bucket in the first two minutes. From that point on, ETBU finished the quarter with a 20-2 run (7:55-0:00), including the final 16 points. Mallory Stephens (3:26-2:37) scored five of the points in the run while Hudson added four (4:56-1:33). The third quarter surge brought the Tigers a 22-point lead, 58-36.
The Tigers were outscored 23-18 in the fourth quarter, but got contributions from their supporting cast. Mycah McDonald led the scorers with four points while Erin Berry (7:30) and Paige Royal (1:54) added three-pointers. Dittmar would reach her 10th point of the contest (9:19). ETBU would grab their largest lead of the game at 25 points following a Kenidi White jumper (6:46, 67-42). The War Hawks managed 17 of the final 24 points of the quarter to complete the game with a 17-point win by the Tigers.
ETBU will now face the other Abilene squad in Hardin-Simmons University as they have another big test against the undefeated Cowgirls at 1 p.m. today.
MEN
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A 15-4 run early in the second half set the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team up for victory as they came away with an 83-69 win over Huntingdon University.
ETBU finishes the first half of their schedule 5-2 and will be back home on January 2 against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Four players produced double figures as Charlie Cochran had 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor with seven rebounds. Chris Haynes added 17 points and seven rebounds while Kevin Charles added 16 points (8-of-10) and Landin Brown posted 12 points with four steals and seven assists. Aaron Gregg came away with nine points and six assists. Caleb Toney had 11 points for Huntingdon.
Shooting 54% from the floor, ETBU held the Hawks to 45% shooting. Huntingdon did shoot 47% from the three-point line to ETBU’s 31% and also made 77% free throws to ETBU’s 72%. ETBU did out rebound Huntingdon, 33-28, and forced 19 turnovers while only recording five themselves.
The first half brought a close battle between the two teams as they both shot over 50% from the floor. Huntingdon opened up with an eight-point lead in the first five minutes, 16-8, making three three-pointers in that time. At that point, ETBU answered with a 15-0 run over three minutes for a seven-point lead, 23-16. Brown had six of the 15 points with two buckets and a pair of free throws. His two free throws at the 13:04 mark gave ETBU the lead for good, 17-16, for the rest of the game.
Huntingdon cut the lead to two, 32-30, with 5:23 left in the half but ETBU answered with another run. An 11-3 run gave ETBU a 10-point lead, 43-33, with 1:09 left on a Haynes layup. Huntingdon did bring the lead down to six, 45-39, hitting a layup just before the half ended.
ETBU slowly pulled away in the second half. They improved their lead to 11, 57-46, on a Gregg jumper with 15:32 remaining. With 12:21 left in the game, Huntingdon was within 11, again, 62-51, only to see ETBU shift momentum on a 9-3 run, 71-54. Gregg once again made it a 17-point to end that run. Huntingdon could not stop ETBU’s momentum as the Tigers pushed their led to 19-points, twice, as Haynes collected on two free throws at the 3:56 mark making it 79-60.
ETBU kept their distance in the final four minutes for the 16-point win, 83-67.
ETBU will be home on Jan. 2, hosting the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in a non-conference game at 3 p.m.