ETBU Sports Information
WOMEN
Holding Louisiana College to just 10 half points in the second half, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball emerged with a 91-36 win over Louisiana College making history with a 15-0 start.
The 15-game winning streak is now the longest in program history breaking the previous mark of 14 games set by the 2006-07 squad. ETBU is also 6-0 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
ETBU had five players score in double-figures as Brooke Webster posted a season-high 17 points making all but one of her eight field goal attempts. Haley Fieseler recorded a new career-high with 15 points while Mallory Stephens and Kaia Williams both had 12 points. Emma Stelzer gave 10 points, too. No single Wildcat would reach double-figures as Miya McKinney had seven points.
ETBU had a field day outshooting the Wildcats from the field (44.9%-23.1%), three-point range (41.2%-15.4%), and from the free-throw line (75.9%-66.7%). ETBU also out-rebounded the Wildcats, 55-37, on the boards and forced 26 turnovers. In addition, 44 of ETBU’s points came from within the paint.
ETBU opened things up in the first quarter with an 8-4 lead as both Williams (8:46) and Grace Stephens (7:53) converted three pointers. The Wildcats grabbed their first lead at 10-8 (4:40) before the Tigers recorded a 9-2 run as Mallory Stephens (2:34-1:50) pushed them to the lead 17-13. ETBU then held the Wildcats to two points while they would finish with seven more to lead 24-15 after the first.
The offense for ETBU continued as a 10-2 run (10:00-5:41) opened ETBU’s largest lead of the game34-17, to that point. LC responded with a 9-2 run to trail within 10 points, 36-26. Yet, it was ETBU who poured in the final nine points of the quarter, which included Haley Fieseler’s first career three-pointer to give ETBU a 45-26 lead at the break.
The third quarter would see both teams combine for just eight field goals, but ETBU held LC to just two-of-16 (12.5%). ETBU would get six points from Stelzer in the quarter while Fieseler recorded eight points, including a perfect seven-of-seven from the line. The Tigers would lead by 37 points, 68-31, after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, it was Webster who stole the spotlight with 15 points, including three trey’s from downtown to finish with a team-high 17 points. Kyla West came off the bench and score four of her six points in the quarter. ETBU erupted for another 23-point outburst with 58.8% made from the field while holding the Wildcats to five points on 12.5% shooting. By night’s end, the Tigers enjoyed a new mark of 15 straight wins and a 55-point victory.
ETBU will look to extend the mark today as it hosts Belhaven University in a 1 p.m. contest.
MEN
Erupting in the second half with great shooting, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team walked off Ornelas Court with a 72-59 win over Louisiana College. Having won four of the last five games, ETBU now sits on top of the American Southwest Conference East Division at 4-2 and is 10-5 overall.
Five players reached double-figures as Charlie Cochran led with 17 points. Chris Haynes finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds while Landin Brown (seven assists) recorded 11 points. Both Kevin Charles and Aaron Gregg had seven assists on the night. Bailey Hardy led the Wildcats with 22 points.
Edging out LC in field goal percentage (50.9-47.1), the Tigers would benefit with 46 points in the paint and 25 points off turnovers. ETBU out-rebounded LC 30-27 on the boards and forced the Wildcats to 24 turnovers. Both teams would make 75% from the free throw line while LC’ made half of their three-pointers.
ETBU opened the night with a 9-2 run (19:20-15:40) as Haynes and Gregg led with four points each. The Wildcats rallied to knot the score at 16 with a 14-7 run (15:40-8:57). The rest of the half would see both teams exchanging leads as Cochran (5:53) and Charles (5:37) created a three-point lead at 23-20. That would change with five straight points from LC (5:15-4:09) making it, 25-23. Brown knotted the game at 25 before Cochran and Gregg ended the half with five of the final seven points. Despite being outshot (52.2-41.9) from the field in the first half, ETBU maintained a 30-27 lead at the break.
The Tigers stretched their lead to seven points early in the second half, 37-30, in the first three minutes (16:57). After the lead was cut down to 43-38 with 13:59 to go, the Tigers started to pull away with an 11-6 run (14:06-9:02) to extend the lead to 12, 54-42. ETBU shot 61.5% from the field in the second half as the lead would build to 17 points, 68-51, with 2:24 to go. LC would claw back with eight straight points to trail, 68-59. In the end, free throws by Logan Blow and Brown iced the win, 72-59, for the Tigers.
ETBU hosts Belhaven at 3:30 p.m. today.