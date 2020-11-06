ETBU Sports Information
With the 2020-21 American Southwest Conference women’s basketball season starting this weekend, the American Southwest Conference has released its preseason polls and players to watch list. East Texas Baptist University is picked to finish second in the East Division and will be led by new coach Blake Arbogast who takes over for Rusty Rainbolt.
Receiving one first place vote, ETBU finished with 115 points behind top-ranked University of Texas Dallas, who recorded 143 points and earned 23 first place votes. ETBU finished ahead of LeTourneau University (101), Belhaven (68), Louisiana College (41), and the University of Ozarks (39). Defending champion the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is picked win the West Division.
ETBU has three players featured on the preseason players to watch list in Haley Fieseler, Taylor Singleton, and Mallory Stephens. Fieseler saw a limited role in her first year with the team in 2019-20 scoring 55 points and grabbing 40 rebounds. Singleton was part of the All-ASC Defensive team while being named to the All-ASC East Division second team. She finished with 79 points, which included a career-high 16 against the University of Texas Dallas and dished out 44 assists in 18 games played. After suffering a season-ending injury as a sophomore, Stephens bounced back last year scoring 104 points and with 61 rebounds as she was named All-ASC East Division honorable mention.
Last season saw ETBU record their third straight 20-win season going 20-7. After defeating Howard Payne in the first round of the ASC Tournament, ETBU would fall short in the semifinals to eventual champion UMHB.
In spite of the recent change at coach and bringing in new talent while losing six seniors from last year, the expectations remain the same for the squad.
“There’s a lot of new faces,” said Coach Arbogast. “But we’ve always had a great culture, a great mindset going into it. It’s the next one up and getting ready for their opportunity to shine. The style is going to be a little bit different, but expectations have not changed at all. These young ladies have come in and competed at a high level. We take a championship like approach to everything.”
ETBU opens their season on the road in Demorest, Ga., when they take on Transylvania at 1 p.m. today.
The ETBU men were picked to finished third in the ASC race. ETBU will also have a new leader in Chris Lovell who took over for Brandon Curran.
ETBU received 102 points behind University of Texas Dallas (130) and LeTourneau University (110) and garnered two first-place votes. They are predicted ahead of Louisiana College (60), Belhaven College (54), and the University of Ozarks (39). On the West Division, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor finishes as the top seeded team.
Christopher Haynes is one of three ETBU players to be featured on the ASC Players to Watch List. Last season, Haynes was second on ETBU with 14.5 points per game including a career-high 27 against LETU.
He also finished as ETBU’s leading rebounder with 175 and leading shot blocker with 31. He was named to the All-ASC second team and ASC All-Tournament Team. Joining Haynes on the preseason squad are newcomers Charlie Cochran and Aaron Gregg.
A season ago, ETBU posted a 21-7 record to finish third in the ASC East Division. Two wins in the conference tournament later saw them in the ASC Championship game where they came up short to LETU. ETBU returns eight members from last year’s squad, including Chistian Adams, Tevin Baker, Landin Brown, Jaden Conner, Haynes, Cody Hunter, and Jarrell Taylor.
While the Tigers might be predicted to finish third by the conference and having to deal with a transition to a new head coach, Lovell believes this team is more than capable of continuing their success for this season and beyond.
“Anytime you take over a program, I think they’re are adjustments you have to make,” said Coach Lovell. “It’s more about just coming in, assessing what you have in the culture that’s in place and then building on top of that.
“Coach (Brandon) Curran did a great job here building a strong foundation. My job has been to come in, try to recruit players to add what we already have on the roster and to create a championship environment and that’s what we’re going for.”
The Tigers will open their season on the road when they travel to Greensboro, N.C., next Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.