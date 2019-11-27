ETBU Sports Information
Taking command of the game from the beginning, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball produced an 85-39 win over Hendrix College improving to 3-3 on the year.
ETBU only allowed six points in the first quarter and forced 25 total turnovers.
Kim Childress finished with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds. Kendrick Clark scored 11 points while Amanda Wilson and Anna Moss each added nine points. Kaia Williams recorded four assists while Mallory Stephens had seven rebounds on the night.
ETBU finished shooting 47.8% from the floor, including seven three-pointers and was 14-of-18 from the free throw line. Hendrix finished shooting 32% from the floor and was out rebounded, 46-26.
The first quarter saw ETBU tally 28 points and only allowing two made shots from the floor for a 22-point lead after one quarter. ETBU started off great with nine of the first 12 points (10:00-7:23) as Clark (9:49, 7:35) scored five of them.
The Warriors came within six, 11-5 (6:32), but that’s when ETBU took over and go on a 17-1 run to end the quarter. Childress had seven points in that run while ETBU finished hitting 78.6% of their field goals missing three in total.
A Childress layup (9:45) and free throws by Alena Johnston (9:30) to start the second quarter extended ETBU’s run to 21-1 since Hendrix last made a field goal.
Childress continued her hot start with eight points in the second quarter to finish with 17 points while ETBU grabbed the largest lead of the half at 40-8 (6:58) after a Hanna Hudson three-pointer.
The Warriors put together a 17-7 run to end the first half as ETBU took a 22-point lead into the half, 47-25.
Hendrix made the score as close as 49-30 with a 5-2 run (10:00-8:37) to start the third quarter.
The difference of the quarter was a 20-0 run for the Tigers (8:24-1:57) to seal the game. Clark (8:24, 5:25) and Johnston (4:50, 4:04) had five points in the run while Childress (8:08, 7:51) and Wilson (6:38, 6:03) added four points. Hendrix ended the quarter with five unanswered points to trail 69-35.
The fourth quarter saw ETBU hold the Warriors to just four points while scoring 16 of their own. Moss (9:02, 7:55) tallied four points while Missie Kilo (6:37), Alex Stone (4:53), and Tatyana Lacey (4:11) connected on their first baskets of the game. In the end, the Tigers finished with a 46-point win, 85-69.