After a slow start, ETBU’s women’s basketball team put together a dominant second quarter pushing to a 62-41 victory over the University of Ozarks Eagles. Winning its straight game, ETBU is now 9-4 on the season and 3-1 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
Kim Childress and April Matthews would finish on top in scoring with eight points each for ETBU. Mallory Stephens would collect seven points while both Haley Fieseler and Amanda Wilson recorded six points. Childress and Fieseler finished with six rebounds each while Kendrick Clark added three steals.
Shooting just 36.4 percent from the floor, ETBU held Ozarks to just 24.0 percent. ETBU hit just 26 percent from three-point range as UO shot 20 percent from beyond the arc. ETBU out rebounded the Eagles, 51-33, while recording 12 assists to nine by UO. In total, ETBU dominated the paint with 38 of the 46 points scored in that area and scored 15 points off turnovers and second chance opportunities.
Things got off to a slow start for the Tigers as they trailed 8-2 in the early portion of the first quarter. ETBU only managed to get its two points from a pair of Haley Fieseler free throws (6:42) as it missed its first six shots. The Tigers got a spark as Anna Moss converted two baskets (4:52, 4:03). Following two points from UO (3:01) to lead 10-6, ETBU went on a 16-0 run that carried into the second quarter. Free throws from Wilson (2:03), plus layups by Singleton (0:52) and Childress (0:00) gave ETBU a 12-10 lead.
ETBU’s second quarter started better than the first, scoring 10 straight points with Clark (8:04, 7:39) picking up four points while Wilson (8:45) Grace Stephens (6:02), and Tatyana Lacey (5:19) pushed ETBU’s lead to 22-10. The Eagles only managed to get one field goal the entire quarter as they hit four free throws as well for six points in the quarter. ETBU ended the quarter with 11 points, including a pair of three-pointers from Childress (4:29, 0:10) to go into the break leading 33-16.
Extending its lead to 38-16 in the third quarter, Wilson hit a pair of free throws (8:34) and a three-pointer by Singleton (8:34) to put ETBU ahead by 22 points. ETBU turned to the bench to finish out the rest of the game with Mallory Stephens (6:29) and Fieseler (5:00) putting ETBU up 47-21. UO cut the lead to 51-32 with an 11-4 run (3:59-0:33) to close the third quarter.
ETBU scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, five of them coming from Matthews (9:53, 3:12). Grace Stephens made a pair of free throws (9:53) while Cynthia Leib would contribute to four points (5:58, 3:47), with the second one giving ETBU their largest lead of the game at 60-34. UO ended the game with a 7-2 run to bring the final score to 62-41.
ETBU will remain at home next week as they host Howard Payne University at 5:30 PM in Ornelas Gymnasium on Thursday.