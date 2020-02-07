ETBU Sports Information
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A 7-0 run to start the game was the key for the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team as the Tigers picked up their 10th straight win in American Southwest conference play, defeating University of the Ozarks, 59-48.
ETBU is now 16-4 on the year and 10-1 in ASC East Division play.
Amanda Wilson and Tatyana Lacey each had seven points, follow by Paige Royal, Grace Stephens, Mallory Stephens, and Kendrick Clark with six points. Kim Childress, and Wilson both grabbed five rebounds. Kerigan Bradshaw led UO with 11 points.
ETBU outshot UO from the field 35.6% to 29.8%. The Tigers pulled down 45 rebounds, 12 steals and 12 assists, while the Eagles would get 36 rebounds, four steals and nine assists.
ETBU took control of the first quarter jumping out to an early 7-0 lead (10:00-4:51). Wilson scored the first four points making two layups (9:32, 7:30), followed by a Lacey layup (6:26) and a Bianca Bowring free throw (4:51). The Tigers closed the quarter with a 6-0 run (1:49-00:00) to bring their lead to 18-8 after one period.
The Tigers pushed their lead to 26-12 to start the second period after two made free throws from Childress (9:00) and two Grace Stephens layups (7:08, 6:58) and two free throws. UO would make a run cutting the lead to 28-19 with 2:16 to go. ETBU closed the quarter with a 33-21 lead heading into the half.
ETBU scored the first point of the third quarter on a Wilson free throw, but UO would keep things close scoring four quick points to cut the Tiger lead to nine points at 34-25.
The Tigers went on a 6-0 run (8:19-5:55) on a Childress layup (8:19), and two Mallory Stephens layups (6:33, 5:55) to give ETBU a 40-25 lead. ETBU pulled away with a 46-32 lead to close the period.
A Bowring layup (9:08), followed by a Royal three pointer (7:08) gave ETBU a 5-2 run to start the fourth period. UO would cut the lead to 10 after going on a 10-5 run (6:44-3:50).
A made jumper by Wilson pushed ETBU’s lead to 58-46 with 00:58 remaining before Clark would seal the deal with a free throw giving ETBU the 59-48 win.
ETBU will take on No. 25 University of Texas Dallas at 1 p.m. today in Richardson.