Taking control from the opening tip, the ETBU women’s basketball team dominated the game with an 88-45 victory over the Sul Ross State University Lobos for its fifth straight win.
Now 11-4 overall, ETBU is 5-1 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
All but one player on the court found the basket as Amanda Wilson led the way with 15 points while Anna Moss (five rebounds) added 11 points. Other contributors included Kendrick Clark (nine points), Kim Childress (eight points), and Paige Royal (eight points). Mollie Daniel (seven points) finished with a team high seven assists.
ETBU made 49.3 percent from the field, which included 26.7 percent from downtown. The Tigers out-rebound SRSU, 49-27, including 20 on the offensive glass. While the Lobos finished with 23 points off turnovers, ETBU had a 42-8 edge in bench points and 23-6 in turnover points.
ETBU had nine players combine to score 24 points in the first quarter. It started with 11 unanswered points (9:17-5:47) as each one of the starters of Wilson (9:17), Hanna Hudson (8:49), Daniel (7:42), Clark (6:50), and Childress (5:47) got on the board. Daniel led with five points after a three-pointer at 4:55 before the reserves would take over. Bianca Bowring (4:03), Grace Stephens (3:00), April Matthews (1:39) and Paige Royal (0:08) rounded out the scoring while the Tigers held the Lobos to five points.
On four occasions in the second quarter, the Tigers grabbed a 20-point lead beginning at 27-7 following a Wilson three-point play (7:31). The Lobos answered with five straight points before ETBU created a 34-14 lead at the halfway point. SRSU did get the score to 34-18 only for a Clark three (4:05) and a Grace Stephens jumper (3:22) making it, 39-18. Once the Lobos answered at 3:01 to trail 39-20, it took a brilliant save from Mallory Stephens to feed Meagan Thomas for a buzzer-beater basket to make it 41-20 at halftime.
SRSU started the third quarter with a pair of baskets to trail 41-24, but ETBU regained the 20-point lead back and would then exchange points. Eventually, ETBU added to the lead with a Hudson layup (4:57) while Moss put up seven points in the quarter including a free throw that gave ETBU their first 30-point lead, 60-30 (1:43). The Lobos finished with a layup to trail 60-32 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Royal tacked on five points (9:46, 8:50) while Moss (9:22, 8:25) added 11 points with a pair of free throws. ETBU continued to climb on the scoreboard as it reached a 40-point margin with a Wilson layup (5:28; 78-37). The lead grew to as high as 45 points when Cynthia Leib found her first points of the game (0:27). The Lobos finished with two free throws to make the final, 88-45.
ETBU travels to Pineville, La., for a 5:30 p.m. game against Louisiana College on Thursday.