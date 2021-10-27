Returning 10 players from the 2020-21 women’s basketball team, ETBU has been picked to win the American Southwest Conference in the 2021-22 season.
ETBU received 17 of 22 first place votes and 233 points.
ETBU came in 26 points ahead of Texas Dallas (207 points, three first place votes) while Hardin-Simmons was third with 206 points. Mary Hardin-Baylor also received one first-place vote with 174 points.
Headed into the new season under second year head coach Blake Arbogast, ETBU has a 23-game regular season win streak and ranked No. 2 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll. It finished last season at 25-1 and was also second in the final D3hoops.com poll.
Arbogast was the ASC and the D3hoops.com South Region “Coach of the Year” in 2020-21. He returns six players that earned All-ASC awards in Mallory Stephens, Taylor Singleton, Bridget Upton, Hanna Hudson, Mollie Dittmar, and Emma Stelzer.
Stephens was All-ASC and D3hoops.com All-South Region as Singleton was the ASC East Defensive Player of the Year. Upton was named the ASC East Newcomer of the Year as Hudson was second-team and Dittmar and Stelzer were on the All-Freshman team.
ETBU opens its season at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Belton against Trinity University.