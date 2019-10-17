ETBU Sports Information
With the NCAA Division III women’s basketball season approaching, the American Southwest Conference announced their preseason rankings and players to watch list.
East Texas Baptist University has been picked to finish second in the ASC East Division.
With 117 points and three first place votes, ETBU is 24 points behind the University of Texas Dallas. ETBU did finish ahead of Louisiana College (80 points), University of Ozarks (71 points), LeTourneau University (52 points), and Belhaven University (38 points).
In addition, ETBU also had two players named to the Players to Watch List in Kim Childress and Kendrick Clark.
Last season, Childress was named to her second All-ASC East first team honor after scoring 11.0 points per game while finishing in the top five in the rebounds (103), assists (36), steals (31), blocks (seven), three-point field goals made (25), and free throws made (37) at ETBU.
Clark received multiple accolades, including All-ASC team, ASC East Newcomer of the Year, All-ASC East First Team, and All-ASC Defensive Team. Leading ETBU in scoring with 14.1 points per game, she nailed 63 three’s while finishing second in steals (73) and tied for fourth with 36 assists.
The Tigers will look to bounce back after finishing last year 23-4 last year and 14-3 in the East Division reaching the ASC semifinals.
They will open up the 2019-2020 season against St. Thomas University (Minn.) on Nov. 9 in San Antonio.