ETBU Sports Information
Locked into a tight out battle in the first half, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team used a double-double by Kim Childress and strong effort in the second half to come away with the 63-49 over the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets.
With the American Southwest Conference win, ETBU improves to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the East Division.
The Tigers recorded another stingy defensive effort, forcing 19 HPU turnovers and allowing only four points in the third quarter. ETBU also limited the YellowJackets to 37.5% (18-of-48) shooting from the floor and 7-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc. As a team, the Tigers shot 42.6% from the floor (23-of-54) and 38.9% (7-of-18) from the three point line.
Childress led the effort with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Taylor Singleton and Amanda Wilson each chipped in eight points and a combined 12 rebounds in the win. Chelsey Harris led HPU with 18 points in 35 minutes of play.
HPU scored the game’s opening field goal with Salina Ali sinking a jumper from the free throw line to give her team the 2-0 lead. ETBU responded nearly two minutes later with its first bucket with a layup by Wilson off an entry pass from Hanna Hudson to square the game at 2-2. HPU responded with five consecutive points, capped off by a three pointer by Harris to go on top 7-2 at the seven minute mark of the first quarter.
Both teams would have several empty trips over the next minute until a three pointer by Mallory Stephens cut the lead to two (7-5) with 5:43 to play in the quarter. HPU ended the opening quarter with a six point advantage, 17-11.
The second quarter saw HPU increase the lead to 10 after a three pointer by Julissa Ibarra (22-12) at the midway point of the half. ETBU would cut into the deficit with an 8-0 run capped off by a reverse layup by Hudson, trailing by only two (22-20) in the final minute of the half.
Childress would tie the ballgame at 22-22 with a layup off of a bounce pass by Mollie Daniel. But HPU answered back with another shot from distance by Harris to enter the locker room with a lead of 25-22.
Harris started the third quarter with a layup, putting the YellowJackets back on top by five (27-22). Wilson responded with a layup and a foul by Anastasia Willis to cut the deficit back to two, 27-25, on the next possession. Kaia Williams gave the Tigers their first lead of the contest (28-27), knocking down a three pointer from the top of the key at the 5:59 mark of the quarter. HPU bounced back with a field goal by Willis to regain the lead, at 29-28.
ETBU responded by scoring the final 10 points of the quarter. A layup by April Matthews off the backdoor pass from Grace Stephens, that basket sealed a 17-point period leading to a 39-29 score after three.
Back-to-back scores by Anna Moss increased the Tiger lead to 13 with 7:22 remaining. A three pointer by Childress and a layup off of a steal by Singleton pushed the lead to 16 (57-41) with 3:15 to play. ETBU led by as many as 19 before cruising to the 63-49 victory over the YellowJackets on Thursday night.
ETBU will return to Ornelas Gymnasium in a 1 p.m. contest today against Sul Ross.