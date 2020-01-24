ETBU Sports Information
PINEVILLE, La. – Dominating from the opening tip, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team controlled the pace of the game in an 81-43 victory over the Louisiana College Wildcats.
With a six-game winning streak, ETBU is now 12-4 overall and 6-1 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
April Matthews was the leading scorer with 15 points while Kim Childress recorded her sixth career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Amanda Wilson would pitch in 12 points while Kendrick Clark tallied 11 points. Taylor Singleton finished with six assists on the night. Outshooting LC 46.8%-20.3% from the field, the Tigers would hit 12 three-pointers in the win. They also took control of the boards, 57-26.
ETBU started off strong in the first quarter with a 14-0 run (10:00-4:08). Clark put up five points in the stretch (6:40, 4:08) with the last one coming before LC’s first basket (3:44). A pair of Wildcat free throws would cut the lead to 14-4 before Wilson ended the first quarter with a pair of jumpers to give the Tigers an 18-4 lead.
While the Wildcats put up 11 points in the second quarter, ETBU poured in 26 as they would increase their lead to 29 points at 44-15. Wilson started the quarter the way she finished the first quarter pouting in four points to continue her point streak of eight straight points. The biggest scorer for the Tigers was Matthews, who put in 15 points including three three-pointers (8:33, 6:40, 4:00). Haley Fieseler pitched in four points during the quarter as ETBU was able to build their lead to 30 points with 1:44 to play before going into the locker room up 29 at the half.
Much like the first quarter, the Tigers started the third quarter red hot with 16 unanswered points (9:35-6:19). Clark and Childress combined for 14 points in the stretch after Wilson tallied the first basket of the quarter. LC answered with a 14-3 run (6:04-2:44) to cut the lead to 63-29. The two teams combined for three points in the final two minutes as the Tigers lead grew to 35 at 65-30.
The fourth quarter saw the Tigers add 16 points increasing their lead to 40 points, 81-41. Paige Royal knocked down a pair of threes (8:10, 2:02) while Anna Moss (5:26, 5:05) and Hanna Hudson (6:14, 3:09) had multi-point quarters. In the end, the Wildcats would bring the final ETBU margin of victory to 38 as the Tigers won 81-43.
ETBU will head to Jackson, Mississippi today for a 1 p.m. contest against Belhaven University.