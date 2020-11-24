For the second week in a row, the American Southwest Conference East Division men’s basketball player of the week is East Texas Baptist University’s Charlie Cochran.
Cochran has helped ETBU to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2016-17.
In the two games in Ornelas Gymnasium, Cochran averaged 16.0 points, six rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest.
Against Howard Payne, he recorded 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and two steals while leading ETBU to an 87-68 win.
He followed that performance on Thursday night vs. SRSU pouring in a team-high 20 points while adding another six rebounds, two assists and two steals for the 80-64 win.
In two games, he made 51.7% from the field (15-of-29).
ETBU will be back in action Dec. 8 when they take on Covenant College in Jackson, Mississippi.