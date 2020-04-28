Harleton basketball standout Katelynn Smith will stay close to home to continue her academic and athletic career after signing a national letter-of-intent on Wednesday with East Texas Baptist University.
Smith, a force for Harleton on both ends of the court, helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 23-9 record and a two-deep run in the playoffs this past season.
“She’s a workaholic,” Harleton head coach Shanna Johnson said of Smith. “She does everything you ask. She was our point guard, and if she wasn’t on the floor, we struggled. She’s a leader on and off the floor, and when you ask her to do something, it’s not just ‘Yes ma’am.’ It’s ‘Yes ma’am, how soon do you want it done.’ “
Smith earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in District 16-2A this past season after averaging 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds and six steals per game for Harleton. She had 15 points, seven assists and four steals in the Lady Wildcats’ 67-28 opening-round playoff win over Detroit, and scored five points in a 93-23 area playoff loss to then-No. 1 ranked Martin’s Mll.
“She’s a great kid,” Johnson said. “She takes care of business in the classroom and on the court, and when she leaves the gym after practice she goes home and does more work. We’re truly going to miss her.”
ETBU finished 20-7 overall and 13-3 in the American Southwest Conference last season, advancing to the ASC Tournament. After opening the tournament with a 75-48 win over Howard Payne, the Lady Tigers fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor, 67-50.
ETBU competes in the East Division of the ASC along with UT Dallas, LeTourneau, Belhaven, Louisiana College and Ozarks.