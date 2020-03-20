The Hawkins Lady Hawks were well represented on the District 16-2A elite squad as voted on by league coaches. Lynli Dacus helped the Lady Hawks to a league title and was recognized as Most Valuable Player.
Hawkins’ Jordyn Warren shared Newcomer of the Year with Beckville’s Baylie Seegers. Lady Hawk coach Quiana Conde was named Coach of the Year.
Offensive Player of the Year went to Union Grove’s Macey Alston and Defensive Player of the Year was awarded to Harleton’s Katelyn Smith.
FIRST TEAM
Carleigh Judd, Madelynn Lacaze, Makena Littlejohn, Union Grove; Airkiah Pinnpens, Big Sandy; Logan Jaco, Makena Warren, Hawkins; Tyler Mobley, Lauren Garrett, Harleton; Miranda Mize, Beckville
SECOND TEAM
Shayla Gallagher, Union Grove; Haley McMillian, Overton; Tenley Conde, Marianna Clark, Hawkins; CJ Ponder, Big Sandy; Payton Little, Katie Holiday, Harleton; Amber Harris, Haley Straubie, Reagan Greer, Beckville.