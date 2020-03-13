From Staff Reports
The Jacksonville Maidens successfully defended their district crown and rolled through the competition with a perfect 14-0 ledger. Junior standout Grace Abercombie was honored as Player of the Year by league coaches.
Lufkin, despite its second-place 11-3 finish, garnered top offensive and defensive players. Sophomore Aaliyah Menefee took Offensive Player of the Year, while senior Dayshia Runnels was Defensive Player of the Year.
Newcomer of the Year was split between Nacogdoches’ Samantha Fields and John Tyler’s Kamora Jackson, both freshmen.
A strong third-place finish got Coach of the Year accolades for Whitehouse’s Adam McMahon.
FIRST TEAM
Laikyn Smith, Hallsville; Mallory Pyle, Hallsville; Maycee Griffin, Marshall; Makia Moon, John Tyler; Susanna Moran, Whitehouse; Reese Hester, Whitehouse; Mckenzie Kirk, Pine Tree; Anyia Cottrell, Lufkin, Tori Colman, Lufkin; Alexis Calderon, Jacksonville; Kalessi Anderson, Jacksonville
SECOND TEAM
Kelei Wilson, Hallsville; Kaitelynn Jones, Marshall; Asia Smith, Marshall; Jordan Terry, Marshall; Ellyse Daye, John Tyler; Makala Moore, Whitehouse; Khalya Polk, Whitehouse; Kameron Polk, Pine Tree; Malaeka Wilson, Pine Tree; Akyshia Cottrell, Lufkin; Brooklyn Fowler, Lufkin; Tyshera Gipson, Jacksonville; Tamia Tucker, Jacksonville.
HONORABLE MENTION
Catherine Warford, Abbi Fisher, Shamiah Morris, Olivia Simmons — Hallsville; Kamryn Turner, Trinity Watts — Marshall; D;Karia Woodard — Pine Tree; Errain Johnson — John Tyler; Machila Dews, Gabby Thompson, Maddie Herrington — Whitehouse; Jakeysia Flemon, Lauren Edwards, Teunia Randle, Deauzane Russ — Nacogdoches; Trinya Matlock, Tykeria Tilley — Jacksonville