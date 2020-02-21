HALLSVILLE — If the seeding game between Jefferson and Tatum also served as a tuneup for the playoffs then consider both teams ready for what comes next.
Jefferson, however, will be taking some hardware with them into the postseason.
In a physical and athletic showdown between the two top teams out of District 15-3A, Jefferson used a big second quarter and had an answer the rest of the way in a 74-64 win over Tatum on Friday at Bobcat Coliseum.
With the win, Jefferson (28-6) takes the 15-3A crown and the top seed into the postseason, where they will open against White Oak, the fourth seed out of 16-3A. Tatum (23-10) draws Sabine in its opener. Details for both bi-district games are to be determined.
Both teams finished the district race at 13-1 with Tatum grabbing a 91-68 win and Jefferson recording a 67-58 win to set up Friday’s seeding game.
The rubber match was a scrappy battle from the jump in a playoff atmosphere with a raucous crowd.
Tatum led by a single point, 11-10, after a turnover-heavy and up-and-down opening quarter both ways.
It was the second quarter that was the difference.
Sophomore Josh Thomas had nine of his 18 points in the quarter as Jefferson went 10-of-18 overall as the Bulldogs outscored Tatum, who shot 4-of-18, 24-14.
Jefferson out-scored Tatum, 17-16, in the third and both teams had 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Chishon Hicks matched Thomas’ 18 points and added seven rebounds with five blocks to his night. Christian Shepard followed with 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs, who are in the postseason for the sixth-straight season.
Jakardan Davidson, another Jefferson sophomore, added nine points, six steals and six rebounds. Kylan Thomas followed with eight points and six rebounds for Jefferson, who had 14 steals overall.
For Tatum, three players turned in 11-point nights — Decartiyay Allison, Kendric Malone and Dalone Fuller. Jayden Boyd and Ty Bridges followed with 10 for the Eagles, who head into their 20th-straight postseason.
Allison had a team-high 11 rebounds and Bridges led with three steals for the Eagles.
Both teams used a swarming a physical defense to force 23 turnovers each way.
Jefferson jumped to a 6-3 lead before the turnovers — three-straight possessions both ways — started. Bridges drained a three and Malone had a three-point play for the 11-10 lead after the first.
Davidson opened the second quarter with a three off a feed from Thomas, who then had a blocked shot and went coast-to-coast for a bucket plus the and-one.
The Bulldogs expanded its lead to nine points and answered the Eagles the rest of the way to take that margin into halftime, 34-25.
Jefferson to a game-high 15-point lead late in the third quarter off a bucket from Roderick Hopes. The Bulldogs shot 7-of-13 from inside the arc in the frame and Tatum went 5-of-12
Tatum whittled the lead down to single digits early in the fourth but Jefferson, on 8-of-11 shooting, had an answer each step of the way to head into the postseason at No. 1 out of 15-3A.