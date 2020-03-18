Jefferson’s Chrishon Hicks earned overall Most Valuable Player honors, and Tatum picked up four total superlatives with the release of the District 15-3A All-District Basketball Team for the 2019-2020 season.
Jayden Boyd of Tatum was named the league’s Offensive MVP, and teammate Decartiyay Allison was the district’s Defensive MVP. Other superlatives went to Tatum’s Ty Bridges and Elysian Fields’ Campbell White (co-Newcomers of the Year) and Tatum’s Brett Carr and Jefferson’s Treston Dowell (Co-Coaches of the Year).
FIRST TEAM
Kylan Thomas, Josh Thomas, Christian Shepard, Jefferson; Ryan Shastid, Ore City; Haden Crowley, Kendric Malone, Dalone Fuller, Tatum; Zay Thomas, Waskom; Chris Thompson, Daingerfield; Tevin Lloyd, New Diana; Chris Smith, Elysian Fields; Trayvon Kennedy, Hughes Springs.
SECOND TEAM
Jakardan Davidson, Carlos Jackson, Jefferson; Aaron Nigreville, Jose Lopez, Ore City; Paxton Keeling, Rodney Jackson, Waskom; Drennon “Trey” Fite, Kendall Williams, Tatum; Dekevion Montgomery, Dillon Jacobs, Chad Reeves, Daingerfield; Colton Hightower, New Diana; Tyrese Hardeman, Elysian Fields; Cameron Johns, Hughes Springs.