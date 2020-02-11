The Wiley College women’s basketball team will set out on a four-game road trip against Paul Quinn College (Texas) on Thursday and the University of the Southwest (N.M.) on Saturday.
Thursday’s game will tip at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s contest will start at 3 p.m. central standard time. Live statistics will be available for Thursday’s game. Live video will be available for Saturday’s game.
The Lady Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak – which is their longest since February 10-23, 2017. The victories moved them into fourth place in the conference standings and trail Louisiana State University-Shreveport and LSU-Alexandria by 1.5 games for second.
Kyani Moore picked up her sixth and seventh double-doubles of the season. Brianna Tolliver scored 20 or more points for the fifth time this season. Colby Hughes made four 3-pointers on February 8 against LSU-Alexandria.
Wiley College allowed a 16-point lead to slip away in a 73-68 loss to Paul Quinn College at home on January 9. It is looking for first victory against the Tigers since January 27, 2017. The Lady Wildcats beat the University of the Southwest 90-74 on January 11. They are seeking their first victory at Southwest since February 16, 2017.
Paul Quinn College (10-13, 8-4) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-73 victory over the University of the Southwest on February 8. The Lady Tigers are tied with the Lady Wildcats for fourth but are ineligible for postseason play.
Southwest (6-15, 3-9) is on a five-game losing streak. It leads Jarvis Christian by a half-game for the final spot in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. The Mustangs are 2-6 on their home court. In January , the Lady Wildcats out-shot the Mustangs 51.3 to 35.1 percent.