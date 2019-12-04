Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team held second-ranked Oklahoma City University in check during a 65-52 loss on Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
“We knew this was a tall task,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We had a couple key players struggle. Others stepped up and we competed well.”
The Lady Wildcats held the Stars, who average 84 points per game, to season-lows in points and field goal percentage (37.7). They forced 17 turnovers with 10 coming on steals and blocked six shots. Jaida Carson recorded five steals. Brianna Tolliver and Kayja Jackson each blocked two shots.
Wiley College was not able to capitalize on its strong defensive performance. It shot a season-low 29.4 percent and only hit four of 22 three-point attempts. With most of Oklahoma City’s players at least six feet, it made it difficult for the Lady Wildcats to score inside.
Kyani Moore was the only Lady Wildcat in double figures with 14 points. She added a career-high 10 rebounds for her first career double-double in 23 minutes off the bench.
Colby Hughes and Rakeea Mables followed with eight. The Stars had four double-digit scorers led by Payton Taylor’s 15.
For the first time this season, the Lady Wildcats were unable to gain the lead. It tied the game early when Carson stole the ball and dished to Passion Burrell for a layup. The Stars pulled out to a 10-point advantage.
Wiley College was able to cut the lead in half. Moore rebounded two missed shots and was fouled. She converted all four free throws.
Kaitlyn Davis got a steal and layup to cut the margin to four.
It wasn’t able to get closer, hitting on four of 17 shot attempts in the second quarter.
The Lady Wildcats went into the locker room trailing by nine.
The Stars pushed their advantage as high as 24 in the second half. Wiley College closed the game on an 11-0 run.
The Lady Wildcats will open Red River Athletic Conference play on Saturday against first-year program Texas A&M University-Texarkana.