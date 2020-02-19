The Wiley College women’s basketball team will travel to Huston-Tillotson University today and the Red River Athletic Conference leader No. 14 Our Lady of the Lake University on Saturday in games which will be key for tournament seeding.
Tonight’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m. There will be live video of Saturday’s game and the link can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
These games will conclude a four-game road trip.
The Lady Wildcats (11-10, 9-5) clinched a berth in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament with a 74-55 victory at the University of the Southwest. They are holding on to fourth place in the conference standings leading Huston-Tillotson by 1.5 games. It rails Louisiana State University Shreveport and LSU-Alexandria by 1.5 games for second.
“Thursday will be a big game for us,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We won a competitive game at home. A win on Thursday will give us some distance from Huston-Tillotson.”
Wiley College hasn’t won at Huston-Tillotson since Feb. 21, 2015. The Lady Rams lost their last two games to LSU-Alexandria and LSU-Shreveport. They can clinch a tournament spot with a victory or losses by the University of the Southwest and Jarvis Christian.
Ilana Sanford scored 22 points against LSU-Alexandria on Feb. 13. Gemma Alhambra tallied 14 points against LSU-Shreveport.
The Saints (22-5, 14-1) have dominated their opponents en route to clinching a share of the Red River Athletic Conference for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. They likely win it outright on Thursday when they face last-place Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Our Lady of the Lake has scored in triple digits in six of their last seven games.
Dezeree White won National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Player of the Week after averaging 22 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. In the Jan. 18 game, she scored 27 points and added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.