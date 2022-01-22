Boys
HALLSVILLE 63, MT. PLEASANT 61: MOUNT PLEASANT — Luke Cheatham hit a running 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer, lifting the Hallsville Bobcats to a 63-61 win over Mount Pleasant in a four-overtime marathon on Friday at Bobcat Gymnasium.
Kai Price put Mount Pleasant on top with two free throws with 4.9 seconds left, but the Bobcats won it on Cheatham’s triple as time expired.
The game was knotted at 45 apiece at the end of regulation and then again at 52 and 58.
Anthon McDermott scored 20 to pace Hallsville. Cheatham finished with 19, Kamron Gaut 10, Taylor Sheffield six, DQ Harrison four and Zachar Florence two.
Kelcey Morris scored 18, Payton Chism 15 and Reggie Webster 13 in the loss for Mount Pleasant.
TATUM 100, WASKOM 43: WASKOM — Kendric Malone recorded a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double with five assists and four steals for good measure, and the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 100-43 win over Waskom.
Kendall Williams added 16 points and four assists for the Eagles, who outscored Waskom 33-5 in the final stanza. Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and four steals. Aidan Anthony finished with 15 points and four steals, Drake Walton 12 points, five assists and five steals, Ty Bridges nine points, Tiki Lloyd five points, Tydarius Webb four points and Jordan Chambers one point.
D.J. Feaster scored 17 and Diego Smith 10 in the loss for Waskom.
Girls
JEFFERSON 61, E. FIELDS 13: JEFFERSON — Da’Navia Thomas dropped in 21 points to go along with nine steals and six rebounds, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs earned a 61-13 win over Elysian Fields.
T.J. Hood finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Jefferson (17-11, 7-2), which led 21-6 after one quarter and 35-8 at halftime. Jordyn Davidson had nine points, 10 steals and three rebounds, Iyanna Barnett four points and three steals, Jaida Bray six points, eight rebounds and three steals, Kristen Thomas six points, 13 rebounds and two steals and Amirie Prior four rebounds.