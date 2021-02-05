BOYS
DISTRICT 15-5A
MT. PLEASANT 45, HALLSVILLE 35: HALLSVILLE — The No. 10 ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers raced out to a big lead, but had to hold on for a 45-35 win on Friday.
Payton Chism had 12 points for Mount Pleasant, which led 21-1 after one quarter but held just a 25-13 cushion at the half.
Luke Cheatham scored 13 in the loss for Hallsville.
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 65, W.RUSK 47: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs built a 10-point lead after one quarter en route to a 65-47 win over West Rusk.
Carlos Jackson had 19 points and Jakardan Davidson 17 for Jefferson, which led 22-12 after one quarter. Josh Thomas and Chris Shephard added nine points apiece, C.J. Bowman seven and Courtlyn Sims and Zion Hopes two apiece.
Jefferson (7-3) will host Arp on Tuesday.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 49, JEFFERSON 40: TATUM — Kerrigan Biggs and Kayla Jones combined for 29 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Tatum Lady Eagles past Jefferson, 49-40.
Biggs finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Jones had a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Trinity Edwards chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and seven steals, Emma Wiley six points, Jade Moore-Simon four points and five rebounds and Summer Dancy-Vasquez one point and seven assists.