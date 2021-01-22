DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 43, WASKOM 30: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith recorded a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds, and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 43-30 win over Waskom.
Smith also had five assists and four steals. Kyleigh Griffin finished with nine points and three rebounds, Kerrigan Love four points and 16 rebounds, Madison Edwards four points and Asia Neff and Presley Doyle one point apiece.
JEFFERSON 68, WASKOM 46: WASKOM — The No. 25 ranked Jefferson Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in district play with a 68-46 win over Waskom.
Chris Shepard (22) and Josh Thoas (11) reached double figures in the scoring department for the Bulldogs. Jakardan Davidson and Carlos Jackson had nine apiece, Dylan Washington five, Courtlyn Sims and Zion Hopes four apiece, Malik Brasher two and C.J. Bowman and Iziah Smith one apiece.
W. RUSK 50, E. FIELDS 35: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Torami Dixon recorded a 16-point, 12-rebound doubled-double, adding four assists and four blocks for the Raiders as West Rusk notched a 50-35 win over Elysian Fields.
Carson Martin and Jaxon Farquhar had nine points apiece for West Rusk. Jimmie Harper added seven, Andon Mata five and Geremiah Smith four. Mata added five rebounds, and Martin had five assists and three steals.
Bradan Manning scored 11 in the loss for Elysian Fields. William Goodnight added nine, Kameron Thomas five, Trell Devers and Quinton Carter four apiece and Jayden Anderson two.
LATE THURSDAY
HARLETON 52, WASKOM 48: HARLETON — Carter Taft and Cole Ring combined for 25 points, and the Harleton Wildcats overcame a 9-pont halftime deficit to earn a 52-48 win over Waskom.
Tft scored all 13 of his points after halftime, including nine on a trio of 3-pointers in the third. Ring had 12 points, Justin Davidson and Taber Childs nine apiece, David Danna four, Spencer Hammack three and Ben WRight two.
Tyler Davis had 16 in the loss for Waskom. Paxton Keeling finished with nine, Jayvis Jones, Carter Watson, D.J. Feaster and Daylan Perry five apiece and Zay Thomas three.