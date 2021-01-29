DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 76, JEFFERSON 45: TATUM — Kendric Malone scored 15 points, Dalone Fuller and Jayden Boyd added 12 apiece and No. 10 ranked Tatum notched a 76-45 win over No. 25 Jefferson.
Malone added six rebounds, three assists and three steals for Tatum (15-3), which bolted out to a 27-11 lead after one quarter and led 44-21 at halftime. Boyd added nine rebounds, three blocks and four steals, Fuller 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Kendall Williams 10 points, Haden Crowley nine points, Trey Fite six points, six rebounds and three assists, Ty Bridges six points, Drake Walton three points and four assists and Decartiyay Allison three points, five rebounds and two steals.
Chris Shepard had 14 points and C.J. Bowman 10 in the loss for Jefferson.