LUFKIN 58, HALLSVILLE 34: TENAHA — Mallory Patel and B.K. Fowler scored 14 points apiece, and the Lufkin Lady Panthers used a big third quarter to pull away for a 58-34 win over the Hallsville Ladycats in Class 5A bi-district playoff action on Friday.
Fowler had all of her points in the second half, including 10 in the third period when Lufkin went on a 23-11 run to take a 43-21 cushion into the fourth quarter.
Alecia Rivera-Scott scored eight for Lufkin, with Taliyah Menefee adding four and Martiana Jones, Kelby Coutee and Tori Coleman all chipping in with two.
Laikyn Smith paced Hallsville with nine points. Catherine Warford added eight, Olivia Simmons six, DaQuavia Lively three, Faith Baliraine, Baylie Perkins and Abbi Fisher two apiece and Mallory Pyle one.