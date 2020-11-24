LEGACY 80, HALLSVILLE 67: TYLER — Teon Erwin scored 27 points, Matt Wade added 21 and Tyler Legacy notched an 80-67 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Legacy led 20-11 after one quarter and 39-28 at the half.
Luke Cheatham scored 13 points, and Benjamin Samples and Taylor Sheffield added 12 apiece for Hallsville in the loss. David Ruff pulled down seven rebounds, and Tanner Benson, Cheatham and Sheffield all finished with three assists.
HARLETON 55, ORE CITY 35: ORE CITY — Cole Ring paced Harleton with 17 points, and the Wildcats jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the opening stanza en route to a 55-35 win over Ore City.
Justin Davidson and Carter Taft added 13 points apiece for Harleton. David Danna added five, Braden Hopkins four and Dylan Armstrong three.
Luis Lara scored 22 in the loss for Ore City.
GIRLS
GILMER 45, HALLSVILLE 30: HALLSVILLE — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes used two big quarters to hold off the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday for a 45-30 win.
Gilmer led 17-9 after one quarter, and later outscored the Ladycats 8-1 in the third.
LeLe Morton led Gilmer with 14 points. Haylee Jordan added 13, Madyson Tate 11, Jaycee Harris, Raeven Harris and Lanie Pritchett two each and Leslie JOnes one. Jordan also had seven rebounds, with Tate and Pritchett adding five apiece. Raeven Harris had two assists, Morton five steals, Tate four steals and Jordan three, and Jordan recorded three blocks.
Baylie Perkins finished with 11 points and six steals in the loss for Hallsville. Catherine Warford had seven points, Laikyn Smith five, Faith Baliraine four and Aubrey Marjason three.
SABINE 55, E. FIELDS 32: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman and Maddie Furrh combined for 30 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 55-32 win over the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets.
Kaufman had 18 points, Furrh 12, Hailey Davis eight, Mercedes Willett and Claudia Simmons six apiece, Ashlynn Davis three and Callie Sparks two.
Sabine held an 18-15 lead after one, but outscored EF 10-0 in the second to take control of the contest.