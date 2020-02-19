LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
BI-DISTRICT
■ HARLETON 67, DETROIT 28: PITTSBURG — Harleton raced out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter, built a 30-5 cushion at halftime and rolled to a 67-28 win over Detroit on Tuesday in Class 2A bi-district action.
Tyler Mobley led the way for Harleton with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Katelynn Smith added 15 points, seven assists and four steals, Paiton Little 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, meredith Sellers four rebounds, Kailty Wright three points, Katie Holiday one point, Kathryn George two points, Haylea murray two points, Lauren Garrett six points and four assists and Ashanti Johnson two points and three steals.
Kiley Miller had 10 points in the loss for Detroit.
■ HAWKINS 73, RIVERCREST 38: PITTSBURG — The Hawkins Lady Hawks opened the Class 2A playoffs with a convincing 73-38 bi-district win over Rivercrest, using a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double by Lynli Dacus to move to the next round.
Dacus also had seven assists and four steals for Hawkins, which will face Bland in the area round.
Tenley Conde chipped in with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Logan Jaco added 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Jordyn Warren 10 points, five rebounds and four steals, Laney Wilson five points and two steals, Victoria Miller three points and three rebounds, Maraina Clark, Carmen Turner and Makena Warren two points apiece, Clark three rebounds, three assists and two steals, Turner two assists and Warren four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ JACKSONVILLE 57, HALLSVILLE 48: JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville raced out to a 29-18 halftime lead en route to a 57-48 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Tuesday.
Jai Locario had 19 in the loss for Hallsville, which outscored the Indians 24-16 in the third quarter. Tanner Benson finished with 11 points, Ryan Pondant 10, Taven Jackel five and David Ruff two.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 58, HARLETON 48: HARLETON — Paeton Smith led the way with 20 points, and the Hawkins Hawks moved to 10-2 in district play with a 58-48 win over Harleton.
Zach Conde finished with 15 points for the Hawks, who also got 11 from Jeramy Torres, six from Jayden Dacus and two from Marshall White.