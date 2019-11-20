LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
■ BULLARD 65, HALLSVILLE 30: BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers broke open a close game at the half by outscoring Hallsville 52-14 in the final two quarters en route to a 65-30 win.
Laikyn Smith led the way for Hallsville with 14 points. Shamiah Morris added 10, Catherine Warford four and Bailie Perkins two. Abbi Fisher chipped in with five rebounds, and Olivia Simmons had four blocks.
Hallsville will compete in the Crandall Tournament this weekend.
■ E. FIELDS 48, U. GROVE 28: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith dropped in 12 points, Keyaria Harrison and Adrian Pacheco added nine apiece and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets notched a 48-28 win over Union Grove.
Harrison added four assists, Pacheco five steals and Amanda Gardner seven assists and four steals for Elysian Fields, which outscored Union Grove 27-8 in the first and fourth quarters.
Carleigh Judd had 16 points and Jocy Suarez five for Union Grove (4-1). Gracie Stanford had three points, and Macey Roberts and Gracie McKinley two apiece.
Union Grove will take on Union Hill at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Union Grove Tournament.
■ JEFFERSON 69, WHITE OAK 49: JEFFERSON — Tierrani Johnson led the way with 28 points and seven rebounds, Nia Garrett added 17 points, eight assists and five steals and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs opened up a big lead early en route to a 69-49 win over White Oak.
McKenzie Jordan, Ja’Kayla Rusk and Jaden Carter all added six points for Jefferson, which led 20-8 after one quarter. Da’Navia Thomas recorded four points and seven rebounds, and Ma’Kiya Young had two points.
■ HARLETON 54, TROUP 14: HARLETON — Tyler Mobley and Katelyn Smith combined for 25 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and 11 steals to lead the Harleton Lady Wildcats to a 54-14 win over Troup.
Mobley led with15 points, adding five rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Smith finished with 10 points, three rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Paiton Little dropped in nine points and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Lauren Garrett and Ashanti Johnson scored seven points apiece, with Garrett adding three rebounds and two assists and Johnson six rebounds, two assists and four steals. Kailey Wright and Haylea Mary had six rebounds apiece, and Remington Stinebaugh had two points and two rebounds.
BOYS
■ LANEVILLE 63, MCA 58: LANEVILLE — The first quarter prove to be the difference for Laneville on Tuesday in a 63-58 win over Marshall Christian Academy.
Laneville led 16-8 after one quarter and 34-24 at the half, but MCA stayed in the game by outscoring the Tigers 20-15 in the third quarter.
Joseph Allen scored 21 points and Coby Chambers 16 in the loss for MCA.