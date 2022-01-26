Girls
T. HIGH 49, HALLSVILLE 44: HALLSVILLE — Texas high built a seven-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 49-44 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Catherine Warford scored 18 points in the loss for Hallsville. Aubrey Marjason added nine, Faith Baliraine six, Rylie Manshack four, Eristia Owens three and McKenzie Reese and Teagan Hill two apiece.
Hallsville will visit Marshall on Friday.
Boys
HALLSVILLE 66, T. HIGH 63: TEXARKANA — The Hallsville Bobcats, paced by a combined 35 points from Anthon McDermott (18) and Kamron Gaut (17), rallied for a 66-63 win over Texas High.
DQ Harrison added 12 for the Bobcats (26-3, 6-1), who trailed 15-10 after one quarter. Taylor Sheffield added nine points, Zachar Florence four, Jake Hall and Auby Minchew two apiece and Luke Cheatham one.
JEFFERSON 79, WASKOM 75: JEFFERSON — Dylan Washington scored 20 points, including a 4-for-4 effort in overtime, and E.J. Burns knocked down a clutch 3-pointer in the extra frame as Jefferson rallied for a 79-74 win over Waskom.
C.J. Bowman had 18 and Jakardan Davidson 15 for Jefferson (17-8, 7-1), which trailed 17-4 after one quarter. Burns finished with 14 points, K.J. Ross eight and Jace Miles and Parker Grubbs two apiece.