BOYS
JEFFERSON 64, MCLEOD 40: MCLEOD — Christian Shepard (25) and Josh Thomas (22) combined for 47 points to lead the Jefferson Bulldogs past McLeod on Tuesday.
Jefferson led 17-8 after one quarter and used a 17-7 run in the third to seal the deal.
Keldyn Schubert had 11 points and Casey Smith 10 in the loss for McLeod (3-3). Silas Murdoch added six points, Nathan Parker five, Nos Gryder four, Gabe Groves three and Austin Gilmore one.
HALLSVILLE 69, S. HILL 55: HALLSVILLE — Luke Cheatham paced Hallsville with 19 points, and the Bobcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 69-55 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
Benjamin Samples added 15 points and David Ruff 12 for Hallsville, which outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the final eight minutes.
Kayden Miller scored 12 and Marshall Lipsey 11 in the loss for Spring Hill.
GIRLS
WASKOM 45, TATUM 35: TATUM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats rallied for a 45-35 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles on Tuesday, turning a 10-9 deficit after one quarter into a 24-18 halftime lead.
Kayla Jones had nine points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists in the loss for Tatum. Trinity Edwards finished with eight points, three rebounds, four steals and three assists, Jade Moore-Simon and Kaylei Stroud four points apiece, and Kerrigan Biggs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Emma Wiley and Brynlee Mims two points apiece. Biggs added seven rebounds, Dancy-Vasquez two rebounds, three steals and five assists, Wiley two rebounds and two steals and Stroud seven rebounds and three steals.
E. FIELDS 45, JEFFERSON 39: JEFFERSON — Christen Smith scored 12 points to lead the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets past Jefferson, 45-39.
DaNavia Thomas just missed recording a double-double in the loss for Jefferson with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.