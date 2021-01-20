BOYS
DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 75, T. HIGH 71 (OT): HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples poured in 31 points to pace the Bobcats, Anthon McDermott added 13 and Hallsville outscored Texas High 12-8 in overtime to earn a 75-71 win.
Ben DePriest had 25 in the loss for Texas High.
Hallsville trailed 41-32 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 23-11 in the third to climb back into the contest.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 64, WASKOM 43: TATUM — Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 18 points, nine steals, eight rebounds and two blocks, leading the No. 10 ranked Tatum Eagles to a 64-43 win over Waskom.
Kendric Malone added 13 points and seven rebounds for Tatum (12-3, 7-0), which outscored Waskom 27-11 in the second quarter to build a 41-20 halftime lead. Aidan Anthony finished with eight points, Kendall Williams and Decartiyay Allison seven apiece, Trey Fite four, Dalone Fuller three points and six rebounds and Drake Walton and Markendrick Beall two points apiece.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 44, T. HIGH 35: TEXARKANA — Catherine Warford paced Hallsville with 12 points, Aubrey Marjason scored seven points to go along with 10 rebounds and the Ladycats moved to 7-2 in district play (12-8 overall) with a 44-35 win over Texas High.
Mallory Pyle added six for Hallsville, which led 14-6 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half. Laikyn Smith and Olivia Simmons scored three apiece, Makayla Menchue and Abbi Fischer two each and Da’Quavia Lively one.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 43, JEFFERSON 35: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith pulled double-double duty for Elysian Fields with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Madison Edwards added 16 points and Elysian Fields earned a 43-35 win over Jefferson.
Edwards also had seven rebounds and five steals for Elysian Fields. Asia Neff finished with five points, and Kerrigan Love and Kyleigh Griffin had two points apiece.