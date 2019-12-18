LATE TUESDAY
girls
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ LUFKIN 43, HALLSVILLE 42: HALLSVILLE — Lufkin rallied for a 43-42 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday in the league opener for both teams.
Mallory Pyle and Abbi Fischer had nine points apiece in the loss for Hallsville, which led 22-16 at halftime.
Ammy Dunagan added seven points, Laikyn Smith six, Kelci Wilson four points and five rebounds and Olivia Simmons five rebounds.
Hallsville visits Jacksonville on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ E. FIELDS 43, H. SPRINGS 30: HUGHES SPRINGS — Elysian Fields dominated the first and third quarters to build a big lead and held off a late charge by the Lady Mustangs to earn a 43-30 win.
Elysian Fields outscored the Lady Mustangs 13-3 in the first and 15-3 in the third.
Adriana Kennedy had 18 in the loss for Hughes Springs, which outscored EF 17-6 in the fourth period. Rylie Tenbrook added five points, Kyleigh Wilson three and Sanariya Davis and Amaunni Craver two apiece.
■ JEFFERSON 62, WASKOM 41: WASKOM — Mackenzie Jordan led a balanced Lady Bulldog attack with 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Jefferson opened district play with a 62-41 win over Waskom.
Jaden Carter had a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Tierrani Johnson added 13 points and eight rebounds Nia Garrett 12 points, six assists and five steals, Ma’Kiya Young six points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Ja’Kayla Rusk two points.
Jefferson (10-5) hosts New Diana on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HARLETON 52, CARLISLE 21: PRICE — Tyler Mobley and Katelynn Smith scored 17 points apiece, and the Harleton Lady Wildcats opened district play with a 52-21 win over Carlisle.
Mobley added five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Smith four rebounds, six assists and six steals and Hayley Murray two points and seven rebounds.
Harleton (13-3) will host Hawkins on Friday.
BOYS
■ SPRING HILL 64, HALLSVILLE 62: LONGVIEW — Jay Rockwell hit a layup with two seconds remaining, and the Spring Hill Panthers held off a late Hallsville rally for a 64-62 win at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Rockwell finished with 21 points, 12 coming in the first quarter when Spring Hill built a 25-10 lead. The Panthers led 43-26 at the half and 54-38 after three before the Bobcats stormed back and tied it late.
Tyrese Jones added 11 points for Spring Hill. Curtis Crowe hand Hunter Hollan added 10 apiece and Casey Mudoh chipped in with eight.
Benjamin Samples knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 25 points in the loss for Hallsville.
Spring Hill visits Marshall on Friday.
■ MCLEOD 54, JEFFERSON 52: MCLEOD — Trevor Deel scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Keldyn Schubert added 10 points, 16 assists and seven boards and McLeod moved to 13-1 on the year with a 54-52 win over Jefferson.
Jefferson led 31-18 at the half, but McLeod kept it close in the third and outscored the Bulldogs 19-9 in the final eight minutes.