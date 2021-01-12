GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 43, LONGVIEW 13: The Hallsville Ladycats held Longview to single digits in all four quarters and outscored the Lady Lobos 30-6 in the second half en route to a 43-13 win.
Laikyn Smith had 11 points to pace Hallsville (10-7, 5-1). Catherine Warford and Olivia Simmons added six apiece, Faith Baliraine five, Baylie Perkins and Abbi Fischer four each, Mallory Pyle three and Aubrey Marjason and Makayla Menchue two apiece.
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 53, W. RUSK 46: JEFFERSON — Ja’Kayla Rusk and Da’Navia Thomas combined for 43 points, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs held on for a 53-46 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders.
Rusk had 25 points and three rebounds, and Thomas finished with 18 points, eight assists and three steals for Jefferson. T.K. Trammer and NeNe Burns added three points apiece, and Kristen Thomas and T.J. Hood had two apiece for Jefferson.
Jamie Casey finished with 13 points in the loss for West Rusk. Paulina Mata had 12, Piper Morton 11, Faith Cochran four and Raven Pryor and Trinity Tatum three apiece.
E. FIELDS 36, TROUP 30: TROUP — The Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 36-30 road win against Troup on Tuesday.
Christen Smith and Madison Edwards both scored 17 for Elysian Fields.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 59, W. RUSK 36: NEW LONDON — The Jefferson Bulldogs built a 28-15 halftime lead on the way to a 59-36 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
Chris Shepard had 22, Jakardan Davidson 13 and Josh Thomas 11 for Jefferson, which moved to 4-1 in district play and 9-1 overall with the win. Carlos Jackson added four, Dylan Washington three and C.J. Bowman, Zion Hopes and Jeremiah Buffin two.