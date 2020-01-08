LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 55, JEFFERSON 44: TATUM — Essence Allen recorded a double-double, Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones combined for 22 rebounds and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 55-44 win over Jefferson.
Allen finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and seven assists for Tatum (8-9, 3-1), which led 13-4 after one quarter. Stroud had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, Jones sevne points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Trinity Edwards 18 points, five rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Summer Dancy-Vasquez chipped in with six steals and six assists, and Ja’Khia Tomas handed out three assists.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 55, ORE CITY 17: ORE CITY — Amanda Gardner scored 20 points to pace Elysian Fields, which jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter and led 32-9 at the half en route to a 55-17 win over Ore City.
Madison Edwards finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Elysian Fields. Christen Smith had nine points, eight rebounds nd three steals, Adrian Pacheco four points, five rebounds and four blocks, Asia Neff four points, and Becky Ray, Carly Barras and Sha’Mya Glenn two points apiece. Ray also grabbed four rebounds.
Abby Ervin led the way for Ore City with six points.
■ DAINGERFIELD 59, WASKOM 45: DAINGERFIELD — Jaclyn Garrett’s 19 points and a combined 25 points from TaQuasia Latchison (14) and Mikayla Roberson (11) helped keep Daingerfield unbeaten in district play with a 59-45 win over Waskom.
Garrett added two rebounds and three assists, Latchison seven rebounds and two steals and Roberson three rebounds, four assists, seven blocks and two steals as the Lady Tigers moved to 4-0 in the league. Joi Akinsuroju had three steals, Mon’trevia Durham four rebounds, three assists, nine steals and six points, Ashlyn Bruce a steal and a rebound, Tyler Hayden one steal, Genesis Allen five rebounds and two points and Malayah Everett seven points, three steals and three rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HARLETON 77, BIG SANDY 20: HARLETON — Katelynn Smith, Paiton Little and Tyler Mobley all scored in double figures, and eight Lady Wildcats got into the scoring action in a 77-20 win over Big Sandy.
Smith finished with 22 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Little had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, and Mobley added 11 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Katie Holiday and Lauren Garrett scored eight apiece for Harleotn, which led 31-7 at halftime. Meredith Sellers had seven points, Haylea Murray four and Katherine George three. Ashanti Johnson chipped in with five rebounds, three assists and four steals, and Holiday added six assists and five steals.
BOYS
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ORE CITY 69, ELYSIAN FIELDS 44: ORE CITY — Ryan Shastid poured in 33 points to lead the way for Ore City in a 69-44 win over Elysian Fields.
Aaron Nigreville added 15 points and Allen Nigreville finished with 10 for the Rebels.
Campbell White and Chris Smith had 19 points apiece in the loss for Elysian Fields.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BIG SANDY 72, HARLETON 31: HARLETON — Big Sandy won its eighth straight game, rolling to a 72-31 victory over Harleton.
Joshua Shipman paced the Wildcats with 22 points and seven rebounds. Carter Oswalt added 16 points, Brian Pullum 10 points and four steals, Dakarai Menefee nine points, Kedron Brown four points, Colton Maxwell three points and Ashton Beason and Zack Gregory two points apiece.
FROM STAFF REPORTS