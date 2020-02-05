LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 42, JOHN TYLER 26: TYLER — Hallsville’s swarming, trapping defense held John Tyler to 10 points in the second half, and the Ladycats earned a 42-26 win over the Lady Lions.
Laikyn Smith had 11 points and Mallory Pyle nine for Hallsville.
The score was knotted at 16-16 at halftime, but Hallsville used an 11-4 run to take control. The Lady Lions did not make a field goal in the third quarter.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ DAINGERFIELD 41, E. FIELDS 39: DAINGERFIELD — In a tight battle to the end and in a game that featured several lead changes in the final stanza, the Daingerfield Lady Tigers held on for a 41-39 win over Elysian Fields to move to 12-0 in district play.
Daingerfield (18-6) led 20-19 at halftime and the score was knotted at 27 apiece heading to the final quarter.
Mikayla Roberson scored 14 points and added two rebounds, two blocks and three steals for Daingerfield. TaQuasia Latchison had 12 points and four rebounds, Jaclyn Garrett eight points, four rebounds, two assists and six steals, Mon’trevia Durham four points, two assists and four steals, Diamond Jeter three points and two steals, Joi Akinsuroju a block and a steal and Genesis Allen seven rebounds.
■ JEFFERSON 52, ORE CITY 20: ORE CITY — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs stormed out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and blanked Ore City in the third frame en route to a 52-20 victory.
Jaden Carter paced Jefferson with 16 points and nine rebounds. Tierrani Johnson had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Nia Garrett filled the stat sheet with seven points, six assists and nine steals.
Adding to the win for Jefferson were Da’Navia Thomas with six points, Maddie Bristow and Ja’Kayla Rusk with three apiece, Nene Burns and Mackenzie Jordan two each and Brooke Musick one.
Ryleigh Larkins had seven points and five steals, and Anna Green chipped in with six points in the loss for Ore City.
■ WASKOM 42, NEW DIANA 34: DIANA — The second and fourth quarters proved to be the difference for Waskom in a 42-34 win over New Diana.
Waskom held a slim 8-6 lead after one, but outscored the Lady Eagles by four in the second and five in the fourth.
Asia Newsome had 12 points, Ashley Orona nine and Katherine Yount four in the loss for New Diana, which will visit Elysian Fields on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BECKVILLE 60, HARLETON 52: HARLETON — Miranda Mize scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Baylie Seegers and Amber Harris combined for 25 points and the Beckville Ladycats notched a 60-52 win over Harleton.
Mize also came away with four steals, a block and an assist for Beckville. Seegers had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, Harris 11 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and eight assists, Raegan Greer six points, three blocks and two assists, Haley Straubie five points, seven steals and five assists and McKinna Chamness three points and five rebounds.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ JOHN TYLER 51, HALLSVILLE 46: TYLER — Kaylon Crear scored 10 points, capped by two free throws with one second remaining to seal the deal, and John Tyler held on for a 51-46 win over Hallsville.
The Lions led 29-9 at halftime, but the Bobcats made a furious comeback in the second half.
Benjamin Samples scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the in the second half and finished with five 3-pointers overall to pace Hallsville. Ryan Pondant added nine points, Jai Locario seven, Zachar Florence five and Taven Jackel four.
The Bobcats are on the road to face Nacogdoches on Friday.
