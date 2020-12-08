BOYS
HALLSVILLE 52, LINDALE 48: LINDALE — Anthon McDermott scored 20 points, Benjamin Samples joined him in twin digits with 12 and the Hallsville Bobcats held on for a 52-48 win over Lindale.
Taylor Sheffield and Tanner Benson had seven points apiece for Hallsville, which trailed 22-19 at the half but led 37-33 heading to the final period. Zachar Florence and Jai Locario had two points apiece, and Jake Hall and David Ruff sank a free throw apiece.
Hallsville (6-3) visits Henderson on Friday.
HARMONY 67, HARLETON 44: HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles, led by Logan Baker’s 22 points, improved to 5-1 on the year with a 67-44 win over Harleton.
Evan Patterson scored 11 and Jax Wilburn and Boston Seahorn had 10 apiece for Harmony, which led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-15 at the half. Carson Helpenstill scored five, Jacob Pulscher four, Chris Arellano three and Dallin Seahorn two.
Justin Davidson had 12 points and Tabor Childs 11 in the loss for Harleton.
GIRLS
HALLSVILLE 46, NACOGDOCHES 24: NACOGDOCHES — Baylie Perkins and Catherine Warford combined for 27 points, and the Hallsville Ladycats turned up for district play with a 46-24 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
Perkins scored 15 points and Warford 12 for Hallsville, which moved to 4-5 on the year heading into the league opener at home Friday against Longview. Mallory Pyle finished with seven, Da’Quavia Lively four, Abbi Fischer and Faith Baliraine three apiece and Alyssa Foster two.